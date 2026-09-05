Rusty Rae/News-Register##Sophomore Bradley Woodward streaks down field on his 96-yard kickoff return to swing momentum back in the Grizzlies favor during their 34-22 victory over Beaverton on Friday, Sept. 4, at Wortman Stadium. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Riley Martin finds a gap in the Beavers' defense.

Football Roundup: Grizzlies never trail in opener, beat Beaverton 34-22

See next week’s News-Register for more from Friday's sidelines

McMinnville 34

Beaverton 22

The Grizzlies (1-0) opened the season on the right foot on Friday at Wortman Stadium, coming away with an opening-night victory against the Beavers (0-2) in which they led the entire game.

McMinnville received the ball to start the game. They steadily pushed upfield and were aided by a fourth-and-short rushing attempt from sophomore Patton Greene to keep the drive alive.

Within striking distance, the Grizzlies went for the end zone on another fourth-down try and benefited from a pass interference call on the Beavers. Junior quarterback Gabriel Mahn followed up with a near-side end zone completion to Wyatt Ackley. A successful two-point conversion to Ackley gave Mac an 8-0 lead that they would never surrender.

The score held through the first quarter, with senior Daniel Dillworth making his presence known with a fourth-down stop to stop the Beavers on their first drive of the game.

Jackson Altree extended the lead in the second quarter with an interception and score as the Bears collapsed the pocket. Altree was gifted the ball as Beaverton’s QB lobbed it over the pressure. It sailed approximately five yards before Altree nabbed it and scored. A successful point-after from Elias Keleher made the score 15-0.

Beaverton responded with seven points on just two plays on their next drive, but Mac was able to make their way into the red zone and handed the ball to Greene for a short-distance touchdown run to retort, 22-7.

Beaverton scored on its final play of the first half and took the ball in for a score to open the third quarter, shifting momentum their way as Mac held on to a 22-19 lead.

However, sophomore Bradley Woodward exploded on the ensuing kickoff return. He took the ball 96 yards to the house, stiff-arming a Beaverton defender in the process to save the run. The PAT was no good, but Mac jumped ahead 28-19.

The Beavers made it to the red zone, but were held to a field goal by the Grizzlies’ defense to close the third quarter.

A touchdown reception from Colin Hurley in the fourth quarter put a bow on Mac’s victory.

Mahn, in his first varsity start, was 11-for-17 for 100 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Riley Martin led the backfield with 13 carries for 77 yards, while Greene rushed 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Ackley was Mac’s leading receiver with 36 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

The Grizzlies are on the road next Friday, taking on Clackamas at 7 p.m.

See next week’s News-Register for features from the Grizzly sidelines.

Amity 0

Pleasant Hill 49

The Warriors were held scoreless in what was a difficult first outing, but on the plus side, held Pleasant Hill from the end zone in the second half.

Amity is off next Friday before hosting Sutherlin at home Sept. 18 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

No. 6 Dayton 12

Salem Academy 14

The two sides were tied at 12-12 when halftime approached at Gubser Memorial Stadium in Dayton. The Pirates' defense was staunch, but a punt by Salem Academy put Dayton deep in its own territory with under two minutes remaining.

A fumble in the end zone led to a safety with 55 seconds left to give Salem Academy the final leg up.

Dayton travels to Yamhill Carlton for a rivalry contest next Friday at 7 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton 0

Gervais 21

All 15 Tigers that suited up gave their all, but fatigue set in during the second half as YC was unable to mount any kind of comeback at Gervais.

Nonetheless, Head Coach Kaleb Gilgan was pleased with the effort and growth from his players throughout week one.

YC hosts Dayton on Friday for the first Yamhill County rivalry game of the season.

Willamina 31

Clatskanie 32

The lead changed six times in a back-and-forth contest at Clatskanie. Despite losing an early 13-0 advantage, Willamina never surrendered.

Down 32-25 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs and running back Shane Mathers powered to the end zone for a score, but could not convert the two-point conversion for the victory.

Willamina hosts Rainier on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sheridan 6

Central Linn 32

The Spartans began the year at home, falling without much resistance to Central Linn. Sheridan scored late in the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery in the end zone by sophomore Skyler Snook.

They will take on 3A Neah-Kah-Nie next Friday on the road.