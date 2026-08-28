Law enforcement discusses plate-recognition cameras

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Comments
Tyler C
We are quickly approaching the same kind of surveillance state that they have in countries like China. For too long, we have allowed private companies to surveil and track where we go, what we buy and who we interact with. That has made it easier for the government to demand the same invasive surveillance of its citizens. It's past time that we assert our 4th amendment rights to be free from both government and corporate intrusion of our privacy.
tagup
Tell that to your I-Phone….
President Musk
1984 please. I personally prefer being surveilled 24/7. All Americans should embrace the police state. What do honest citizens have to hide?!?