Reform rooted in evidence, but that won't quell criticism

When Senate Bill 48 goes into effect today in Oregon, it will essentially take a bail reform model developed here in Yamhill County statewide.

Our county was one of just a handful chosen more than a decade ago to participate in a federal evidence-based decisionmaking initiative. Key partners included the sheriff, district attorney and presiding circuit judge, but all elements of the criminal justice system were invited into the collaboration.

One of its more heralded outcomes was a pre-trial release system based not on financial means, but on likelihood of appearing as scheduled, staying out of trouble in the meantime and adhering to conditions specific to the case. It relied on a specially trained pre-trial release officer armed with a trove of data on what worked when, where, why and how.

“Reduction in the use of money to secure release is an essential matter of fundamental fairness,” District Attorney Brad Berry argued in a recent commentary. “The ability to be released should not be dictated by the advantages or disadvantages of one’s financial condition.”

But even though the change figures to be far more jarring in counties new to the idea, local criminal justice officials are bracing for backlash. And judging from recent comments on our online forum, posted amid a public information push featuring an array of news stories and commentaries, that seems a safe bet.

Castthefirststone advocated in a recent post: “Stop catering to criminals and juvenile delinquents and drug addicts. Start incarcerating attorneys and prosecutors and judges that let slimeballs off the hook. They share equally in the crimes committed.”

When a teen accused of causing high-speed havoc on Highway 18 was released pending trial, David Wall asserted: “These acts alone should have had Mr. Delaney remanded to jail, without bail, pending trial. There is no deterrence for criminal conduct.”

Macgreg chimed in, “This is a felony and he gets released? Total BS.” Joel R responded, “Why didn’t he go to jail?”

The problem is, even though Yamhill County has pioneered the development of a sophisticated risk-assessment tool, it cannot predict future behavior with total accuracy.

“Is it perfect?” Berry asked. “Of course not.”

But is the sheer ability to post cash bond a better indicator? Not on your life. And that’s the fallback alternative.

Some would have us simply jail everyone pending trial — or at least everyone charged with an offense of particular severity. Well, we’ve been there and done that.

Unfortunately, it costs a boatload of taxpayer dollars to keep an accused person for waits that can extend from months into years. And it can easily cost many times as much to cope with the collateral damage of lost jobs, shattered families and broken relationships.

When it comes to citizens still enjoying the presumption of innocence, arbitrary jailing violates the cherished American standard of equal treatment for all.

The decision to detain should be based on trained consideration of valid evidence. It should never be based simply on the ability to pay.

We think Berry got it right when he said: “As a community, we should embrace the goal of reducing pre-trial detention. If we are vigilant in making sure victims are heard and all relevant information is weighed, we can ensure our community remains safe while still honoring the presumption of innocence of those being charged with crimes.”

While we’re at it, we should commend the leaders of our local criminal justice system for leading the way.