Newberg voters rejecting school board recall in early returns

Update, 10:15 p.m.

Controversial Newberg School Board members Brian Shannon and Dave Brown retained and slightly widened their hold on their seats in the second returns of the night, in a recall election against both.

Results released shortly after 10 p.m. showed 13,997 votes counted of 14,103, and a 55.9% turnout so far — more than doubling the turnout when both were elected in 2019.

The updated count showed no votes for recalling Shannon at 52%, to 47.9% in favor of a recall. For Brown, they showed 51.9% against a recall, and 48% in favor. Neither Clackamas nor Washington counties had updated their results as of 10:15 p.m.

The count is expected to continue over the next few days, as it may take some time for late-mailed ballots to arrive. Voters will also have 21 days to cure any signature defects.

Shannon had not so far responded to a request for comment, and Brown could not be reached. Chief Petitioner Zachary Goff also had not responded to a request for comment. The recall group posted on Facebook that any comment would be premature.

***

Newberg voters are narrowly rejecting the recall of two school board members in first results of tonight's recall election.

The first count included 11,787 ballots, and the clerk's office still had another 1,472 ballots whose signatures had been verified, but that had not yet been counted. In addition, ballots picked up at a dozen drop boxes in the county have not yet gone through signature verification, County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said.

Van Bergen said he expects to release an update at or shortly after 10 p.m. tonight. However, the final results won't be for another three or four weeks, because voters have 21 days to cure problems with their signatures, in order to allow disqualified ballots to be counted.

More votes are likely to trickle in over the coming days, as the election is the first under a new law that allows ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day, Jan. 18 in this case.

Returns showed about 51.4% voting against recalling Brian Shannon and Dave Brown in the first tally of ballots by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office, released just after 8 p.m.

In Washington County, where about 600 voters were eligible to participate, the recall is also failing in early returns, showing 96 yes votes and 150 no votes for Shannon, and 90 yes and 140 no votes for Brown.

In Clackamas County, where about 300 voters were eligible to participate, results are evenly split. Early returns showed 66 yes and 66 no votes for Shannon, and 67 yes and 65 no votes for Brown.

Voters are deciding whether to recall Newberg School Board Chair Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon for their actions over the past year.

In 2020, the Newberg School District adopted a state Department of Education policy titled “All Students Belong.” The policy states that students and teachers may not be subjected to discrimination or hate symbols, and state law requires it to be adopted by all school districts.

The resolution declared that “Black Lives Matter” in order to reinforce that the lives of Black educators, staff, students, and everyone in school communities are just as valuable as anyone else’s life; and that Black students matter and belong in our classrooms, just like all other students.”

Many Newberg School District teachers put up Pride and Black Lives Matter flags and signs in support of their students, in the wake of thepolicy and directives from the state.

In July 2021, after two new Newberg school board members, Renee Powell and Trevor DeHart, were sworn into office, Brown and Shannon were elected chair and vice chair of the board, respectively.

Shannon immediately moved to reconsider the All Students Belong policy. The four majority board members later rescinded the policy and banned all Black Lives Matter and Pride flags, symbols and signs from schools.

After hearing repeated warnings they were violating state law, the four changed the ban to all “political, quasi-political and controversial” flags, signs and symbols, a ban so broad that administrators said it was virtually impossible to enforce.

Over the subsequent months they hired an attorney in an apparent violation of Public Meetings laws, fired the district’s popular superintendent without cause, and ignored the pleas of students and teachers who told them their actions were causing harm.

They are facing three lawsuits, and have filed a lawsuit of their own against some of their constituents.