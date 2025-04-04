MURAC backs Palindrome for Alpine development

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Moe
No architectural appeal.
No fun.
Unnatural combination of uses with deliberately inadequate parking suggests tiptoe into the
15-minute city concept.
And that name!
If the name was "Grain," that would be stupid.
"Granum" is even more stupid.
It ain't even American.
Bigfootlives
Nothing spends like other people’s money.