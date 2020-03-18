McMinnville Water & Light suspending utility disconnections

McMinnville Water & Light’s board of commissioners on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, and voted to temporarily end all disconnections of service for nonpayment, for 60 days.

In addition, the utility is closing its lobby to the public, and asking all customers to pay online or by check, via drop boxes. It is temporarily waiving the $3.95 “convenience fee” normally applied to online payments.

The utility’s press release states that normal fees will still apply for late and missed payments. However, it asks customers who are having difficulty making payments to call 503-472-6158, to make arrangements, or learn more about resources available for help with payments. It is increasing the amount of funds available for customer assistance, by matching donations to its “customers helping customers” fund.

Customers are asked not to leave cash in the utility’s drop boxes, located at the Water & Light office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane in McMinnville, and in the city parking lot on Second and Cowls streets.

Customers also may pay by phone, by calling 1-844-843-6846, using a Visa or Mastercard; the “convenience fee” is also being waived for phone payments. Finally, customers may mail checks to the utility, at P.O. Box 638, McMinnville, OR, 97128.

For more information, call the utility at 503-472-6158.