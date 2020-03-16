McMinnville declares state of emergency

McMinnville has declared a state of emergency in an effort to expedite its response to the coronavirus.

Mayor Scott Hill issued the declaration Monday afternoon. It runs through May 1, but may be renewed if necessary.

The declaration gives the city manager latitude to redirect funding for emergency use and to suspend standard procurement procedures for supplies and equipment. It also will help the city if it requests assistance or reimbursement for expenditures, the document says, and it will help McMinnville coordinate with the county and other agencies.

The city also can modify work schedules of first responders to deal with staffing shortages or increased need.