Mac Softball: Grizzlies drop season series to Bowmen

The No. 13-ranked Grizzlies (11-11, 5-5) were the first to strike in Wednesday’s road game at No. 2 Sherwood (21-3, 9-1) but fell behind quickly in a 2-4 loss.

Mac’s half of the second inning saw Ariel Glynn and Dakota Mitsche single with one out, and the damage had to be done with two batters down and Alex Bates with the bat in her hands.

First, both runners were able to advance into scoring position on defense indifference. The wicked motion of Sherwood’s Presley Sarono-Ramos continued to stifle the Grizzlies, as the extra jump off the pitching rubber toward the plate has kept batters off balance all season long.

However, Bates has found a way to time Sarono-Ramos.

The senior secured a base hit on April 28 when the Grizzlies fell 1-4 and continued her streak with a 2-for-3 performance on Wednesday.

Bates saw nine pitches from Sarono-Ramos in her second inning at bat. She worked the count full before fouling off two more pitches and eventually driving a ball into center field to score both runners for a 2-0 lead.

Mitsche also went 2-for-3, while Julin Stephens secured one of six Grizzly hits. Mac out-hit Sherwood 6-5, but the Bowmen were methodical in their offensive approach and immediately struck back.

With Rylan Carton in the pitcher’s circle (4IP, 4H, 2ER, BB, 3K), Sherwood responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. They added one run in each of the third and fourth innings, all while the Grizzlies were unable to get a runner past second base until the final frame.

Both Sherwood runs past the second inning were courtesy of solo home runs from Anika Brandt and Jordyn Henderson.

Glynn pitched the final two innings for Mac, throwing just seven pitches to record six outs. She struck out one.

Meanwhile, Sarono-Ramos worked a complete game, allowing a walk while punching out six.

The Grizzlies have three games remaining on the schedule, beginning with a home game versus No. 22 Central Catholic on Monday. Mac then hosts No. 29 Newberg on Tuesday and celebrates its seniors on Thursday against No. 24 Sheldon at 5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday’s game begin at 4 p.m. at Baker Field.

As of Thursday, the Grizzlies stand a half-game out of the third automatic playoff qualifier spot in the Pacific Conference and hold a high enough seed to earn an at-large bid into the 21-team State Championship tournament.