By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Mac school district planning for in-person and distance learning

Parents want kids in school; teachers’ union raises safety concerns

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

jusasking

Has anyone thought of asking the numerous religious facility's around Mac about using space that is mostly idle 6 days a week?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable