By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 17, 2022

Mac boys claim 1st district tennis title since 2018

HILLSBORO – “It was truly a team effort.”

So McMinnville boys tennis head coach Ericson Teller said following the Grizzlies district-title winning performance at last Friday’s tournament at Century High School. Every player who competed for Mac at the district tournament scored points, helping the team unseat defending champion Newberg, 35-34.

“When the title is decided by one point, every match is important. Everyone who lined up for us got us points in the standings,” noted Coach Teller. “The guys played great and they were very excited to win it.”

Teller praised his team for consistently cheering on Mac players during their matches. With several courts being used at all times throughout the tournament, many teams chose specific areas to congregate, Teller said.

But not the Grizzlies; players strategically spread out to support their fellow Mac athletes, leading to critical emotional boosts.

“Every Mac player had at least one other athlete cheering them on,” observed Teller.

The strategy paid off during several critical moments. Teammates were able to witness the consolation comeback of Graysen Terry, the rally by Rowan Hesch in the first round and the “match of the tournament” by doubles partners Owen Wark and Emerson Teller.

Hesch lost the initial set of his opening match, 2-6. The junior Grizzly rebounded to take Set Number Two, 6-4, and eventually advanced with a 6-2 triumph in the third set.

Terry bounced back from a 2-6, 3-6 defeat in the first round by winning two straight matches and claiming the consolation singles title.

Both Hesch and Terry’s resolve resulted in four crucial points for the district champions.

Emerson Teller and Wark captured a rousing victory in the doubles quarterfinals. Playing against Glencoe’s number-three seed, the two Grizzlies executed a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win.

“It was a fabulous match,” said Coach Teller. “The effort and sportsmanship on both sides were excellent. After the match, there were handshakes and hugs. It was the match of the tournament.”

He added, “That was a perfect example of our tennis philosophy. We want to show grace and mercy in our matches, and to honor our opponents.”

The Grizzlies qualified three doubles teams for the state tournament based on their district performances.

Joining Emerson Teller and Wark were Tommy Gabrielsen and Jameson Rickards (4-1), who placed second overall, and Quincy Reuter and Silas Sumner (4-1), who finished third.

Also competing for the Grizzlies were Luke Johnson (1-1), Shouvik Ahmed Antu (2-1) and Konrad Gerold and Pablo Panariti (2-1).

“This was a fun whirlwind of a year,” noted Coach Teller.

Mac’s state qualifiers compete at Tualatin Hills in Beaverton this weekend.