Mac Tennis over Liberty 8-0

Tommy Gabrielsen, Jameson Rickards, Emerson Teller and Hollis Teller won their singles matches in straight sets.

The doubles teams of Owen Wark/Rowan Hesch, Graysen Terry/Luke Johnson, Nylan Bills/Oscar Martinez, and Micah Malmstrom/Angel Elias Flores took care of business, dropping just seven games in eight sets across the four matches.

“The returning varsity players have stepped up their game from last year. They’ve built on the skills and lessons from last year. The mental toughness of these young men is amazing,” stated Coach Ericson Teller. “Likewise, the new guys have stepped in and stepped up. McMinnville boy’s tennis reloads very well. That’s a testament to our JV program.”

The match of the day was Hollis Teller’s three-set nail biter. After winning the first set 6-4, his opponent jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set. The first-year player battled back to tie the set at four, but dropped the next two games and the set.

In the third set, Hollis again went down 4-1. This time, he soared back, winning four straight games to take a 5-4 lead. After dropping the next two games, he forced a tiebreak, which he won 8-6.

The Grizzlies’ home match against Glencoe was initially scheduled for Thursday, but has been pushed to Wednesday because of the weather.

The Grizzlies now have scheduled four consecutive days with matches (weather permitting), beginning today in Sherwood.