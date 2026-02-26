Linfield Womens Basketball: Wildcats seek NWC crown

Now, the ’Cats are set to host their first-ever NWC Tournament on Friday and Saturday inside Ted Wilson Gymnasium.

Play starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. as conference No. 2 Puget Sound (20-5, 13-3) takes on defending NWC champion and No. 3 Whitman (18-7, 13-3). No. 1 Linfield will host No. 4 George Fox (14-11, 10-6) later in the evening at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinal winners will face off on Saturday at 5 p.m. If the ’Cats win twice, they will earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament and be the first team in program history to win the NWC Tournament.

The ’Cats ended their season with an 87-59 victory over Lewis & Clark University (6-19, 3-13) on Friday, Feb. 20, and a 76-61 win at George Fox on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The win at George Fox marked the first sweep of the Bruins since the 2006-07 season.

In the game, Amelia Solt, Eve Burke and Allie Mead all had double-digit performances.

Salt led with 19 points while going 6-of-7 from the field, 3-of-3 from the 3-point arc and 4-of-5 at the line. She also had two steals. Meanwhile, Burke scored 15 and hauled in seven rebounds. Mead was potent from the field with 13 points.

Against Lewis & Clark and the newly dubbed River Otters, Mead, Miki Vermeulen and Skylar Willey led with 12 points each. Willey also nabbed 11 rebounds and three steals for a double-double.