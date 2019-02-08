Idaho resident arrested on local warrant

Jason Moore / 2016 Yamhill County Jail

SANDPOINT, Idaho - An Idaho resident has been arrested on a Yamhill County warrant charging him with four counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Jason Lee Moore, 33, of Sagle, Idaho, located five miles from Sandpoint, was taken into custody last week and lodged in the Bonner County Jail on $250,000 bail. He waived extradition back to Yamhill County but has not been returned.

The sodomy charges are Class A felonies and the sex abuse charges Class B felonies. They all are Measure 11 offenses, punishable by mandatory minimum prison sentences.

The grand jury indictment alleges Moore had sexual contact with a male under the age of 12 in mid-May 2016. It's a McMinnville Police Department case.

His only other Yamhill County arrest was in 2016, by McMinnville police, on one count of harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. The charge was dismissed. He was living in Bonners Ferry, Idaho at the time.