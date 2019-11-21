ICE ruling rooted in practicality

Immigration is an emotional issue, but Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters did not make her decision based on emotion Nov. 14, when she curtailed federal immigration agents’ ability to apprehend people in Oregon’s 36 county courthouses. She made a decision based on clear-eyed and dispassionate practicality.

The presence of Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents in county courthouses discourages immigrants — whether in the country legally or not — from making essential visits.

Clearly, if people fear testifying in court, showing up for trial or otherwise taking part in the criminal justice system, there are negative consequences for everyone. On that basis, local law enforcement officers have argued for decades they need to maintain cooperation and open lines of communication with recent immigrants to their communities.

That’s why Oregon legislators therefore passed what’s been labeled the state’s “sanctuary law” 30 years ago. It prohibits use of state and local resources to enforce federal immigration law if a suspect’s only crime is being in the country illegally.

While there have been numerous calls to repeal the law, very few originated from law enforcement offices. Enforcement professionals see — as does Chief Justice Walters — the bigger picture. They understand that treating everyone who enters or overstays without authorization as a potentially dangerous criminal serves no purpose beyond feeding myopic ideology.

Remember, federal agents can still enter courthouses and arrest specific individuals suspected of specific crimes. But they need warrants signed by judges. They can’t just go on fishing trips.

Before Walters’ ruling, agents could enter Oregon courthouses and detain people on authority of arrest warrants issued by fellow agents. These warrants amounted to little more than blank checks for apprehension.

Agents outside the Washington County Courthouse two years ago tried to arrest Isidro Andrade-Tafolla, a county employee holding American citizenship until American Civil Liberties Union observers and other activists intervened.

After examining ICE records, reporters for the Los Angeles Times concluded more than 1,500 Americans had been falsely taken into ICE custody between 2012 and 2018.

Opponents of the ruling argue there is no safer place for agents to make arrests than the controlled environment of a courthouse.

That might prove true if agents were going after Bonnie and Clyde. Of course, if they were, they would have little problem getting a judge to sign a warrant.

But they’re not tracking down America’s Most Wanted. More often than not, their actions serve only to jeopardize the overall public safety they claim to be defending.

Imposing common-sense regulation on their conduct was long overdue.