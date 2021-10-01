Hospital now providing monoclonal antibodies

Willamette Valley Medical Center announced that it is now providing monoclonal antibody treatment for “non-hospitalized patients with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19.”

The hospital said that “Certain patients may also qualify for casirivimab and imdevimab after exposure to a COVID-19 patient based on their risk profile.” It noted that the drugs were developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The hospital explained that “Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. They are specifically designed to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells.

Administered intravenously, this innovative treatment is designed to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 in individuals who are COVID-19-positive and are at risk for developing a severe form of the disease.”

However, “Patients must meet specific clinical criteria, including having a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 that is mild or moderate; having underlying health conditions or greater than 65 years of age; and being stable enough not to require hospitalization. Patients will be able to begin receiving the treatment at WVMC beginning Oct. 4. This therapy requires an order from the patient’s provider,” the hospital said.