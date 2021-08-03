Group files Berschauer recall petition

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Erin C.
Good. Lindsay Berschauer is a liability to Yamhill County. She clearly cares more about her own political career than the well-being of the people who live here.
treefarmer
What a relief! I will be signing the petition ASAP and donating to the cause. I am deeply grateful to the "Save Yamhill County" organization. The citizens of this county deserve better than what this unethical self-serving person has delivered. Many thanks to the N/R for keeping us informed.
yamhillbilly2
What do you bet the two BS commissioners try to sell the right of way to Lidsay’s political contributors before the recall can happen? The only reason Mary isn’t also looking at a recall is, she can’t run again. Thank you ‘SYC’!!
john fritter
Why is it nobody questions why work was started on a project that was never approved in the first place? Would we still be out the money if they had waited until everything was approved and signed off? Through this whole thing, that is the one biggest fact that I don't understand. Why would you start excavating and building a bridge BEFORE you had a signed final approval? I just hear my mother in the back of my head "that's why you don't count your chickens before they hatch"!
I understand she was the final nail in the coffin for the trail so to speak. Is she truly the one that cost us money or was it those that decided to break ground before they should have?
Not trying to divert the article or stir anything up, these are honest questions that I do not know the answers to.