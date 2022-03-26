Grizzly boys’ tennis team tops Saxons, 5-4

A near-sweep in doubles play helped McMinnville High School's boys tennis team to a 5-4 win over the Saxons of South Salem in the Grizzlies' season-opening match. Play started March 16 and was interrupted by rain and continued March 17.

Down two matches to one when rain suspended play, the Grizzlies responded with four wins the next day for the team victory, reported coach Ericson Teller. In singles play, the Grizzlies' Henry Berger defeated Isaiah McBride of South Salem, 6-0, 6-2 for the lone singles win. James Rickards, Quincy Reuters and Rowan Hesch were defeated by their Saxon opponents.

Number one doubles pair Tommy Gabrielsen and Owen Wark led the way as the doubles teams rattled off four wins in five matches. Results of the Grizzlies' visit to Mountainside in Beaverton were unavailable at press time.

Next up for the Grizzlies: on March 29, hosting Liberty at Cowls Street courts, followed by a March 31 dual at Glencoe. The team hosts LaSalle on April 5, visits Newberg on April 7, and hosts Sherwood on April 12 at Cowls Court. All matches start at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The McMinnville girls' next home match is March 31; the girls follow the same schedule of opponents, with hosts and visitors reversed on each date.