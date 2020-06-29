By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • June 29, 2020 Tweet

Governor extends mask mandate statewide starting Wednesday

Face coverings will be required statewide in indoor public spaces, including many businesses, as of Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday.

The new regulation is an effort to prevent Fourth of July celebrations from contributing to another massive increase in new cases of COVID-19, as Memorial Day holiday celebrations did, Brown said.

“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Brown said.

Mask Guidance Customers and visitors at the following businesses are required to wear face masks starting July 1 throughout Oregon.



*Grocery stores



* Fitness-related organizations



* Indoor and outdoor entertainment facility operators



* Licensed swimming pool, licensed spa pool and sports court operators



* Outdoor recreation organizations



* Pharmacies



* Public transit agencies and providers



* Personal services providers



* Restaurants, bars, breweries, brewpubs, wineries, tasting room and distilleries



* Retail stores, shopping centers and malls



* Ride sharing services



* School aged summertime day camp operators



* Recreational sports operators for specified sports



* Venue operators



Exemptions to mask requirement for customers/visitors



* Children under 12 (masks "strongly recommended for kids 2-12)



* People with a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe when wearing a mask, face shield or face covering



* People who have a disability that prevents the individual from wearing a mask, face shield or face covering



“Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference.”

She warned that, if people do not comply, the virus spread could worsen.

“I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing. If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public,” Brown said.

The Oregon Health Authority last week warned new COVID-19 cases are likely to be significantly worse in the coming weeks, just before the state’s total count jumped again, to more than 8,000, with an increase over three days of 674 new cases.

As of Monday, the state was reporting 8,485 cases. Of those, 8,121 had been confirmed, and 364 were presumptive. There have been 204 deaths, with three reported between Saturday and Monday.

Yamhill County has also witnessed a steady increase in new cases, rising to 117 as of its Monday morning report.

The best-case scenario would have the state hovering around 180 cases per day, the OHA said. However, that is “likely implausible,” given around a third of the new cases cannot be traced to a known source, the agency said. The scenarios in the state’s modeling are based on whether the expansion is attributable to an increase in transmission, or simply to expanded testing, or a combination of the two.

However, the report states, “the models suggest that transmission has increased since reopening began on May 15th.”

Under the most optimistic scenario, OHA estimated the state will see another 27,500 cases by July 16.

The “moderate” scenario would be 900 new cases per day over the next month, with daily hospitalizations rising from eight to 27 — a total of 38,300 more cases by July 16.

It predicted the worst outcome would be 4,800 new cases, and 82 hospitalizations per day — about 78,100 new infections by July 16.

Oregon state Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger described the projections “a sobering reminder” of the need for caution. He stopped short, however, of suggesting the state reverse reopening, instead stressing individual responsibility.

“Think hard about your choice of activities, especially as we get close to the Fourth of July holiday,” Sidelinger said. “Ask yourself: ‘how can I reduce my risk and the risk I might pose to people around me?’ Do what you can to suppress the virus.”

He urged people to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain a physical distance of six feet, avoid large gatherings, and if you are in a group setting — like a holiday barbeque — stay outside.

Brown asked residents to keep Fourth of July celebrations small and local.

“We saw a lot of new COVD-19 cases following the Memorial Day holiday. Another spike in cases after the upcoming holiday weekend could put Oregon in a dangerous position,” she said.

“Oregonians have all made incredible sacrifices over the last several months that have saved thousands of lives. The actions we take now can protect our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and fellow Oregonians from this disease, and prevent the need for another statewide shutdown,” she said. “We are truly all in this together.”

She said Oregon Occupational Safety and Health will take the lead, along with other state and local agencies, in enforcing face covering requirements for all covered Oregon businesses.

The state reported 250 new cases on Friday, 277 on Saturday, 247 on Sunday and 150 on Monday. There were eight deaths reported over those four days.

Yamhill County reported three new cases on Friday, one on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday, bringing the county, as of its Monday morning report, to 117 cases.