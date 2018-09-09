Gernard R. Schurig - 1935 - 2018

Gernard R. Schurig was born June 18, 1935, to George and Lisbeth Schurig in San Diego, California. He passed away September 9, 2018, at the age of 83. He graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1953 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. He married Hedy Rieder in 1961 and worked on his father's dairy until he moved his family in 1974 to McMinnville, Oregon. He built a new dairy in McMinnville along with his in-laws and continued working on this dairy until 1999, when it was sold. After selling the dairy, he and his wife moved to Boise, Idaho, where they owned a 20-unit apartment building for 14 years. He became ill in 2018 and was on dialysis and had several surgeries before he passed away. He was interred at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Hedy; two daughters; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.