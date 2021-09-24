Friday night football: Amity defeats Y-C, 54-24; Mac shut out by Roseburg

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Amity fullback Wyett Yocum busts a long run during the Warriors' 54-24 win over Yamhill-Carlton.

AMITY - The Amity Warriors outscored Yamhill-Carlton 32-0 in the second half of Friday night's Class 3A contest to defeat the Tigers 54-24. Y-C led 24-22 at halftime, but couldn't sustain its momentum in the final 24 minutes.

Wyett Yocum scored three rushing touchdowns for Amity, while Wyatt Hatt snared a pair of interceptions to go with two rushing scores. Reagan Clark and Logan Grove also found the end zone for the Warriors.

Jacob Preston and Jacob McGhehey tallied rushing scores for the Tigers, and McGhehey also threw a TD pass to Carson Carden.

Amity's next opponent has yet to be determined.

Y-C plays at Rainier next Saturday afternoon at 3.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley -

Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8

Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0

Corbett 60, Willamina 7