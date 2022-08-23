By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • August 23, 2022 Tweet

Local athletes represent Yamhill Valley at Shrine Game

Amity’s Hunter Barber, Dayton’s Dylan Phipps and Charlie Estrada and Y-C’s Jacob Preston propelled the West team to a narrow 17-14 victory last Saturday during the 69th edition of the all-star contest.

All four players were seniors for their respective programs last fall and were selected for outstanding skills and leadership.

Estrada, Phipps and Preston all appreciated the chance to compete alongside players from other schools. During their phone interviews, the three athletes called bonding with their all-star teammates an exciting and fulfilling process.

Barber wasn’t available for comment prior to Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

“I loved playing with a great group of guys,” noted Preston. “We threw out our rivalries and went in with the mindset of ‘Let’s go get a win.’”

Estrada, similarly, observed the Amity/Dayton disappear when he took the field with Barber.

“Playing with Hunter . . . I didn’t feel like there was any rivalry there,” said Estrada.

The West team’s bonding prior to the All-Star competition was crucial to the squad’s chemistry, Phipps added, saying, “It was honestly really fun to meet everyone and hang out. I really liked getting to play another game after high school.”

Though competing in a prep football game nearly a year after his career concluded did feel a bit odd, Phipps admitted.

“It was so weird being back in the locker room and having the gear on again. It had been so long since I played,” he explained.

Phipps and Estrada played only defense, both starting at inside linebacker. The two Pirates both made a handful of tackles and were pleased to implement a few of Dayton head coach Jacob Peterson’s defensive schemes.

“It was amazing to have Dylan there – it was like old times,” said Estrada.

“It felt like normal football. We were just running Peterson’s defense,” noted Phipps.

Estrada said it was easy to connect with his new teammates because of their shared interest in football, adding, “We’ve played and experienced the same trials and tribulations the past few years.”

Barber, a two-way lineman for the Warriors, also helped the West defense with his interior play.

Preston served as a key contributor to the West’s offensive firepower. The Tiger running back churned out 40 yards on 10 carries. He also scored a three-yard touchdown.

“The first quarter went by really, really fast,” observed Preston. “After the first, it slowed down. When the game got close in the fourth, the pace increased again. In overtime (Rainier’s) Kenney Tripp got an interception and then (Woodburn’s) Santiago (Roque Manzo) kicked the game-winner.”

Preston, Estrada and Phipps also reflected on wearing their respective school colors in a prestigious setting.

“I’ve always made it my goal to represent my school and play for my community,” said Preston. “I wanted to show what our coaches have taught us.”

“I felt pride in representing my school and my family at this game,” noted Estrada.

Phipps said the Pirates’ inclusion in an all-star contest was another sign of the Dayton’s football program’s improved success under Coach Peterson’s leadership.

“We are a better team now. We’re very different,” he concluded.

The All-Star Football Game regularly helps support Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals in Wilsonville and Medford as well as in Boise, Idaho. Normally, athletes from each team visit patients from Shriner’s Centers, but ongoing concerns with COVID-19 have temporarily halted the practice.