First case of COVID-19 in Yamhill County announced

The first case of COVID-19 in Yamhill County was announced by the Oregon Health Authority Sunday afternoon.

It is one of three new cases found in the state today. The other two are in Deschutes and Linn counties.

The Oregon Health Authority said that both the Yamhill County and Deschutes County cases are believed to be community-acquired. The Linn County case is a staff member at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, which has nine residents who have tested positive for the disease.

According to county Commissioner Casey Kulla's Facebook page, Yamhill County Public Health learned of the local case on Saturday, and has been working to get in touch with everyone known to have been in close contact with the person.