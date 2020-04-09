April 9, 2020 Tweet

Evergreen Museum campus sale approved

Bill Stoller, owner of Stoller Family Estates and founder of a global employment agency, has bought Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum property in a $9.5 million bankruptcy liquidation of the home of one of McMinnville’s top attractions.

The sale includes the space building, former chapel turned event center, the water park, a site initially intended for a hotel, and surrounding farmland.

The official new owner, McMinnville Property Ltd., is taking control at the end of a two-year, tangled process that included multiple federal court hearings, negotiations with Yamhill County tax authorities and deals with lienholders.

The museum, built by Evergreen Aviation founder Del Smith in 1999-2000, is “an iconic feature, I think of Yamhill County, and I think it needs to be in stable hands,” Stoller told the News-Register.

“Like him or dislike him, Del Smith had a wonderful vision for putting the air museum and space museum, that whole campus, together,” Stoller said. “I knew Del and I think that carrying on what his original vision was, I think is a wonderful thing.”

Museum Director John Rasmussen said he’s relieved a federal bankruptcy judge approved the deal this week and excited about the future prospects ahead, which may include construction of a hotel and additions to the vineyards on the 285-acre property a few miles southeast of downtown.

The museum is an independent nonprofit that leases its buildings.

“It’s finally done,” Rasmussen said. “It will be absolutely done on the 14th, but there’s nothing between now and then that stops it. It’s just paperwork.”

Stoller grew up in Dayton and lived in the county for many years with his first wife, Cathy, who died in a 2011 accident. Although he now resides primarily in Oklahoma, he maintains a home in Dayton and remains active in the county, where several of his siblings and adult children still live.

“My roots are in Yamhill County and specifically in our vineyard,” he said.

The Stoller Family Estate in the Dundee hills, a former family turkey farm, is one of the county’s largest vineyards, at nearly 400 acres, and is known for its pinot noir and Chardonnay.

Stoller said he wouldn’t be making the investment in the museum property if he didn’t believe it was likely to pay off, but he also wants to preserve the museum for future generations.

“It’s preservation of the history, it’s preservation of the people who took part in piloting those planes and, in working in the museum and all that they’ve done,” he said.

The museum, home to the iconic Spruce Goose wooden airplane, has had a turbulent history since Smith’s 2014 death at the age of 84, including two bankruptcy filings by its former landlords. Rasmussen said he looks forward to peace and stability. He might even finally be able to hire a museum director to take his place, having agreed to fulfil the position for just a few months. That was two years ago.

But he isn’t planning to step down yet.

With the sale, the museum campus will be in the hands of Maine businessman George Schott on the aviation and theater side, and Stoller on the other.

The museum plans to assume handling some of the events at the center, while Stoller’s company will run the waterpark after some significant upgrades and improvements.

In time, Rasmussen said, he hopes Stoller will buy out Schott, bringing the entire property under a single ownership.

“This is one piece of the stability puzzle. I’d like to have it all the way done. When it gets to the point of one landlord, then I would feel better about stepping down and somebody else running it. So I’m going to stick around for that,” he said.

“I have a lot emotionally invested in this place, and I don’t want to see it fail.”

After Smith’s aviation empire shut down in 2013 and went into bankruptcy in 2014, the holding companies that owned the museum campus followed suit, leading to the sale of the campus and surrounding farmlands.

The first half — the aviation building and theater — went to Schott, who has proved to be a stable and quiet absentee landlord.

The other half — the space building, chapel and waterpark, along with the farmland — went to the Falls Event Center, owned by Steve Down of Utah, in a 2016 bankruptcy sale.

Museum officials, headed at the time by director Ann Witsil, hoped Down would introduce stability after years of turmoil. Down made major promises: He would soon finish the long-stalled onsite hotel Smith had started, bring in a sandwich shop that made charitable donations a focus, operate the water park and donate part of the proceeds to the museum, and make the campus a destination for all kinds of events.

All those promises fizzled.

Rasmussen said museum officials’ hopes died when Down sold two important planes from the museum’s collection about eight or nine months after the sale.

“We were thinking if you’ve gotta sell those, then you’ve got bigger problems,” he said. “Then you start noticing all the other little things going on. For one thing, the deterioration of the water park.”

Donations to the museum, written into the sale agreement, also stopped, and in July 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced it was investigating the Falls Event Center. It filed a complaint against the center, alleging securities fraud, in May 2018.

Two months later, in July 2018, the Falls Event Center declared bankruptcy. It was followed soon by its McMinnville subsidiary, the Falls at McMinnville.

Stoller said he first learned about the museum’s need for a new long-term landlord from Wayne Marschall, who sits on the museum’s board of directors, and is president of The Stoller Group, a management company that holds Stoller’s ownership interest in his various businesses.

“I moved to the Portland area in 1999, and didn’t see the museum until 2014. It was not on my radar,” Marschall said.

When he finally visited with a colleague, he said, he was astonished.

“I toured the museum and as soon as you walk in and see the Spruce Goose, you’re hooked. It pulls you right in, and I said, ‘yeah, I want to be a part of this.’ It was a logistical and an emotional attachment,” Marschall said. He joined the museum’s board of directors the same year.

As soon as Stoller decided he was interested in pursuing the idea, Marschall said, he recused himself from the board’s discussions about the bankruptcy proceedings at a May 2019 meeting.

That was when the board learned Stoller might be interested, Rasmussen said.

It would not be confirmed, however, for months.

Meanwhile, the board, which normally meets in person once a quarter, began holding conference calls without Marschall, to discuss bankruptcy-related issues, Rasmussen said.

“We had to build kind of a firewall between us and Wayne,” he said.

In January, the court-appointed trustee for the Falls Event Center, Michael Thomson, asked the court to allow a sale to Stoller, operating under the name McMinnville Properties Ltd., free and clear of all liens, for $9.5 million.

Creditors objected, and the judge denied the motion.

The issue centered around how the court interpreted sections of federal law pertaining to when a trustee may override existing liens in order to sell a property. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kimball Mosier ruled Thomson had not met the requirements because the sales’ proceeds would be insufficient to pay the property’s liens.

The main creditor, Union Home Loans, then sought to foreclose on the water park, saying it would run the attraction itself. Mosier denied that motion, too.

Thomson, Marschall and Stoller regrouped, and Thomson flew to McMinnville to tour the museum, view the surrounding properties, and importantly, meet on Jan. 30 with county tax assessor Derrick Wharff.

Property taxes for the water park had been challenged in court for years, with appeals still pending for tax years 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, according to Thomson.

With the property in its fourth year of delinquent payments, it was facing potential foreclosure by the county. The agreement was to resolve all appeals, and Thomson told the court he estimated the revised real market value would reduce the total amount owed from more than $2 million to $578,041.

The meeting included Rasmussen, who explained the impact the sale — and the loss of the sale — would have on the museum.

They reached a deal. The county would re-appraise the water park, and lower its assessment to the actual market value. Wharff agreed the property had been overvalued.

When the sale succeeded, part of the proceeds would be used to pay off the overdue property taxes, but Thomson estimated the lowered assessment – which has yet to be completed by the county – would result in enough savings to pay the lien by Union Home Loans, the main obstacle to the sale.

And the agreement would allow the county to settle the ongoing tax court dispute, and begin receiving annual property taxes again.

The agreement was contingent on the specific sale to Stoller.

“Since I’ve been in this office, in 2012, there’s been litigation,” Wharff told the News-Register at the time. “My hope is that this solves all of that.”

He said that he, too, wanted to see the museum campus under “stable ownership and management.”

With the deal finally far enough along, Rasmussen said he was able to meet with Stoller and discuss his vision for the future.

Stoller is “a very humble man who’s about ‘here’s what I want to do, but I’m not looking for my name on a building ... I don’t like my name in the paper, telling about what I’ve done, I’m not turning it into a publicity opportunity,’” Rasmussen said.

“It’s nice to hear somebody that has a plan, is able to execute the plan, and is able to make the plan continue after they’re gone.”

Stoller said he wants to bring stability to the museum for a very long time.

“I’m a 200-year thinker in terms of what I’ve tried to do, and so as to the long run, I look at trying to preserve things as much as I can. I’m very much of a conservationist, a preserver, a maintainer, if you will,” he said.

Marschall called the assessment accurate.

“I think we view it as a restart and a new day for the community, for Yamhill County,” he said. “Bill mentioned stability and preservation. That’s something I think the community can latch on to. The 200-year vision that Bill talks about, we’re not just investors. We’re part of the community, and want to make sure the community is well represented on the campus.”

Already, discussions are flourishing about how to attract new exhibits and enhance the regional and national appeal of the museum, Rasmussen said.

First on the agenda, Marschall said, is to return the water park “to its original glory.”

Rasmussen said evidence of the company’s commitment started even before the sale was approved by the judge, when Stoller obtained permission from the trustee to plant spring barley, and prune existing grapevines.

“It is nice to look out front and see crops planted again,” Rasmussen said. “If you’ve driven past it the last year and seen all the weeds growing … it looked abandoned. It’s nice to see activity again in a positive way.”