Evelyn Marie Duncan McCoy 1935 - 2026

Evelyn Marie Duncan McCoy passed away July 24, 2026, in Sheridan, Oregon. She was 91.

She was born into a farm family on March 19, 1935 in Falls City, Nebraska.

Evelyn married LD McCoy, a young Air Force captain, on May 1, 1957. They were married for 69 years. She dedicated her life to her family as a stay-at-home mom.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her two brothers, Francis and Daryl. She is survived by siblings, Coleen, Nettie, Fern, Rose, Dale, and John; her children, David, Richard, and Teresa; and by five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Evelyn loved all of us, and will be greatly missed!

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