Dorothy Marie (Banke) Tapp 1930 - 2026

Dorothy Marie (Banke) Tapp, a resident of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at her home, surrounded by family under hospice care. Born September 5, 1930, in Sheridan, she was the eldest daughter of Martin Banke and Mary (Abderhalden) Banke.

In 1948, Dorothy graduated from McMinnville High School. In 1951, she married John Alvin Tapp and relocated to Mississippi for a brief period while John was stationed there. Subsequently, they returned to McMinnville to be closer to their family and establish their own family. They had three children: Rita, John Steven, and Jeffrey.

She worked as a receptionist for Oregon Mutual for several years, but her true passion lay in sewing. She professionally sewed alterations for others and crafted numerous garments for herself and her family. Additionally, she conducted sewing classes in her home, instructing others, including her grandchildren. Throughout her life, Dorothy pursued various interests. She also enjoyed quilting, fabric painting, and stained-glass art.

Dorothy found great pleasure in gardening and birdwatching. She cherished the beach and embarked on numerous trips in her motorhome with her husband, grandchildren, and relatives, exploring the Oregon coast.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John. She was one of eight children, and was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. She was also preceded in death by her son and granddaughter.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Rita Huchendorf (Bruce); her son, John Steven Tapp; her daughter-in-law, Deana; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two younger brothers.

Viewing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. On Sunday, August 9, a luncheon will be held from 11:45 to 1 p.m. in the St. John Lutheran Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the main sanctuary. Interment for the family will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in McMinnville.



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