Deluge of letters about gun sanctuary swamp county

Comments
Drew1951
Just wondering: how much each letter writer was paid!
TTT
Well Drew1951 I wonder how much Commissioner Berschauer will gain in campaign donations by pushing this agenda rather than addressing actual county business for the people. This is why she's paid a county salary. This isn't a volunteer position...
Oregonian
You can just feel the DA and the Sheriff's pain in dealing with these weirdos.
This is what happens when there is a void - chaos fill it. Yamhill County has had a lack of solid leadership in government positions for years. That empty space gets filled with absolute chaos.
I'm all for gun rights, but this isn't the way to protect them.
Jean
Didn't the commissioners all take an oath to uphold the Oregon state constitution? Sorry, but you don't get to pick and choose which state laws you don't feel like enforcing. If you break your oath you need to resign...pronto. Then you are free to run for a seat in the state legislature to make new laws or change existing ones. Otherwise, quit this crap and get on with the county's business.
tagup
So much time & energy spent solving a problem that doesn’t exist......
msantone
this article shows the priceless value of local press. thank you
Tiggerlilly6
What a bunch of BS! A total waste of time.