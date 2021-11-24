By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

COVID 19: Nurses tell Merkeley they need help

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

HumblyYours

What would be useful is to learn how many of the deaths are people who were vaccinated. Please research natural immunity for those who have already had this coronavirus. It is known that the survivors of the Spanish flu in the early 1900s had immunity the rest of their lives.https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/flu-survivors-still-immune-after-90-years

The mRna shots are actually putting huge amounts of Covid into people who would otherwise have been healthy enough to survive. https://rumble.com/vpkht7-karen-kingston-why-are-the-rna-modifying-nano-tech-filled-vaccines-being-ma.html

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented