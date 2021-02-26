County reports two deaths from COVID-19 this week

According to the Oregon Health Authority, an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County, who had underlying conditions, died on Jan. 7 at her residence, and a 91-year-old woman who tested positive on Feb. 15 died on Feb. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

There have been 64 deaths in the county, and 2,204 in the state.

The county reported six cases Wednesday and 14 Thursday, bringing the total to 3,764 cases.

It is continuing to receive around 1,000 doses of vaccine per week; the allotment for this week was 1,100.

People who are 70 and older are now eligible for the vaccine through county-hosted vaccine clinics, and beginning on Monday, March 1, people 65 and older will be eligible.

However, the county warns that “the vaccine supply is much smaller than the number of people who are eligible and want vaccine. We anticipate it taking a few weeks to vaccinate all those that are currently eligible.”

People may register with the county to be notified when appointments are available, through the county’s website, at hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccines. For assistance or more information, call 503-474-4100.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the county has now vaccinated 12,332 people, with at least one dose of the vaccine.

This week, the county dropped to High Risk, from the Extreme Risk category, meaning that some restrictions on businesses are loosened. (See story on Page A1.)