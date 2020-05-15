By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

County receives permission to reopen; will businesses follow?

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bill B

Another factor that few if any business owners should consider is there potential exposure to liability as a result of a customer acquiring the corona virus while at their business. A customer that can prove they acquired the virus while on a business owner’s premises, can argue that it was caused by the owner not taking precautions to protect customers. Or, in the case of an infected employee spreading the disease to customers, an argument could be made that the business owner did not properly screen employees and is therefore liable. General Liability insurance should provide some protection, but does have limits.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable