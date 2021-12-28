County offers free testing

Yamhill County is offering free COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds on Lafayette Avenue in McMinnville, every Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested, and do not need to have insurance.

Only PCR testing is available, with results in three to five days.

Testing is recommended three to five days after exposure.

To pre-register, visit hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/testing, or doineedacovid19test.com.

The county and state are asking people not to go to hospital emergency rooms for testing.

For help in finding other testing options, call 211 or visit www.211infor.org.