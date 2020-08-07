Amber McAlary/News-Register##Data source: Yamhill County Health & Human Services

By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • August 7, 2020 Tweet

County COVID-19 cases top 400

Community members have reported a coronavirus outbreak at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church, which county Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin acknowledged Thursday, while declining to provide “further details at this time.”

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new cases on Thursday and one death, bringing the state to 20,225 cases, and 339 deaths. All but 5% of the cases — 1,063 — have been confirmed by testing. The remainder are presumptive, meaning people are displaying symptoms, and have been in contact with someone known to have the disease.

The state’s rate of people testing positive rose to 6.4%, up from 6.1% the previous week, which the OHA noted is “one of the highest rates observed since the early pandemic.”

Hospitalizations have also increased, as well as the number of deaths.

In Yamhill County, the family of Linda “Sue” Lekas said the 73-year-old McMinnville woman, who had a passion for crafting, cooking and quilting, died July 30 from complications of COVID-19 after a lengthy illness.

“She was a true fighter and continuously amazed her family, caregivers and healthcare workers with her will to live,” the family said. She is survived by her husband, Jim, with whom she recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary, two children and two grandchildren.

She and her husband had retired and moved to McMinnville 28 years ago.

The Oregon Health Authority this week revised its guidance for who should be tested, recommending “any person with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of severity, be tested for COVID-19.”

In addition, it recommended limiting testing of people without symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to the following groups, among others:

• Close contact of confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases

• Those exposed to COVID-19 in congregate settings (residential care facilities, group homes, schools, agricultural workplaces, food processing plants, jails or prisons, and shelters)

• Migrant and seasonal agricultural workers upon arrival in Oregon

• Those who identify as having a disability

OHA also included people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and have had high infection rates, especially among Latinx, Black and Pacific Islander populations.