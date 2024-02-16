County board orders limits on vaccine information

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Dan
Challenge to YC HHS Director Manfrin:
Provide the following information on C-19 injections:
1. All ingredients.
2. For Oregon, C-19 injected v. control group:
Rate of all-cause mortality.
Rate of disability.
Rates of myocarditis, stroke, cancer, miscarriage, stillbirth, neurological disorders.
Dan
Meanwhile, I just visited the YC HHS website. The following is pure promotion - without useful information:
Vaccine Safety & Effectiveness Side effects after a COVID-19 vaccination are common, but severe reactions are rare. See more information on side effects. Find more information about the COVID-19 vaccines and those who are pregnant and/or breastfeeding. Read more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and children. See more information about myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. See more information about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
If you click on any of the links, that takes you to the CDC. Which shamelessly promotes the C-19 injections.
Dan
For example: COVID-19 Vaccines While Pregnant or Breastfeeding
"What You Need to Know Everyone ages 6 months and older is recommended to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. This includes people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or those who might become pregnant in the future. Infants ages 6 months and older are recommended to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine even if born to people who were vaccinated or had COVID-19 before or during pregnancy. If you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, compared to people who are not pregnant. Additionally, if you have COVID-19 during pregnancy, you are at increased risk of complications that can affect your pregnancy and developing baby. Getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine can help protect both you and your baby from serious illness from COVID-19. People who are pregnant should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get an updated COVID-19 vaccine in fall 2023.Evidence shows that: COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccines are not associated with fertility problems in women or men."
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html?s_cid=10484:is%20the%20vaccine%20safe%20for%20pregnant%20women:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY21
bonnybedlam
So now facts from professionals are "a one-sided narrative"? Let County Health do their job and share information relevant to the county's health. Starrett's and Berschauer's politically biased opinions are not relevant and have no place in the County Health Department.
Dan
These reports are contrary to the CDC promotion:
The Explosive Link Between COVID Vaccines and Increased Cancer Rates in Children & Young Adults BY THE EXPOSÉ ON FEBRUARY 11, 2024
https://expose-news.com/2024/02/11/link-covid-vaccines-cancer-children/
NIH in Early 2022 Abruptly Stopped Responding to People Injured by COVID Shots
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-communication-covid-vaccine-injured-people/
Pfizer wanted to keep this report secret for 75 years.
It was obtained via court enforced FOIA:
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
Report Prepared by:
Worldwide Safety Pfizer
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Superior analysis by Michel Chossudovsky:
https://odysee.com/@Fingerbob:c/Pfizers-Secret-Report-on-the-COVID-Vaccine-Beyond-Manslaughter--The-following-video-interview-w:8
madmacs
Queen Mary and Princess Lindsey have spoken.
Bleepbloop
Madmacs, and Dr. of epidemiology Dan has also spoken (and spoken) (and spoken some more) (and more to come I’m sure)
tagup
The NR needs to add a BS alert button. Maybe an icon of a tinfoil hat would be appropriate.
Easy Writer
Mary Starrett: Despot Wannabe. Go back to "Faces and Places" on KATU, Mary. You're the worst thing to ever happen to this county.