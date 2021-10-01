By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • October 1, 2021 Tweet

County announces three new deaths but cases decreasing

Yamhill County announced three more deaths from COVID-19 this week, but new daily cases have shown a decline. Hospital beds remain in short supply, but more have been available this week than in the preceding few weeks.

On Thursday, the county announced 47 new cases, bringing it to a total to date of 7,947 cases and 104 deaths.

A 61-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 18 died on Sept. 22 at his residence. An 82-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 17, died on May 3 at his residence. A 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 13 died on Sept. 13 at Salem Hospital.

The OHA also provided an update on booster doses of vaccine and urged women who are pregnant to get vaccinated, and Willamette Valley Medical Center announced that it is now providing monoclonal antibody treatment for “non-hospitalized patients with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19.”

The OHA noted that the CDC has released an “urgent advisory” that COVID-19 creates a high risk of hospitalization and/or death for women who are pregnant, and poses risks to their unborn babies as well, including increasing the risk of being stillborn. The CDC is urging women who are or plan to become pregnant not to delay vaccination.

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported, for the week of Sept. 20 to 26, the state saw another modest decrease in new cases of COVID-19; 2.1% less than the previous week despite a 13% increase in testing.

It said test positivity fell from 10.5% to 8.9%, and newly reported cases have now fallen for four consecutive weeks. Case counts continue to be higher in counties with lower vaccination rates, it said.

“During the past week, the collective rate has been 359 per 100,000 in counties with less than 60% of its overall population vaccinated, compared to 196 per 100,000 in counties with vaccination rates greater than 60%.”

In Yamhill County, as of Wednesday, 61.3% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, and 66.8% had received at least one dose.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased by 12%, the OHA said, and deaths also decreased; there were 115 for the week, compared to 148 the previous week.

Breakthrough cases have increased, but the OHA noted they comprised 23.2% of all new cases for the week of Sept. 12-18.

“The rate of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals in the most recent week was approximately 4 times the rate of COVID-19 cases among those who are fully vaccinated,” the OHA said.

Yamhill County reported that 20.4% of new cases in the county for the week of Sept. 13-19 were breakthrough cases, and 79.6% of new cases were in people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The OHA reported seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Yamhill County; four workplace outbreaks, 12 school outbreaks and one outbreak at a childcare facility.

The report lists outbreaks at: Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg, first reported Aug. 3, seven cases; Brookdale McMinnville Town Center, first reported Aug. 9, three cases; Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in McMinnville, first reported on Aug. 23, 32 cases, two deaths; Parkland Village Senior Living, first reported Sept. 1, nine cases; Arbor Oaks Terrace Memory Care in Newberg, first reported Sept. 7, three cases; Brookdale Newberg, first reported Sept. 7, four cases, Marquis Newberg, first reported Sept. 9, 11 cases.

It lists workplace outbreaks at the following:

- Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution, where the most recent investigation began on July 29; 151 cases; most recent onset Sept. 22.

- Cascade Steel in McMinnville; investigation began Aug. 31, 22 cases, most recent onset Sept. 9.

- Hampton Lumber Mills, Willamina, investigation began Aug. 10; 17 cases, most recent onset Sept. 11.

- Freelin-Wade Co., McMinnville, investigation began Aug. 19, eight cases, most recent onset Sept. 12.

It reports an outbreak at Care for Kids daycare in McMinnville, investigation started Sept. 17; most recent onset Sept. 15, 9 cases.

The state reports recent COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

- Faulconer-Chapman Elementary School in Sheridan, three students, two staff or volunteers; most recent onset Sept. 20;

- Antonia Crater Elementary in Newberg, two students, two staff or volunteers, most recent onset Sept. 20;

- Willamina School District, 11 students, most recent onset Sept. 20;

- Amity High School, five students, most recent onset Sept. 19;

- McMinnville High School, nine students, most recent onset Sept. 19;

- Columbus Elementary School in McMinnville, four students, most recent onset Sept. 18;

- Grandhaven Elementary School in McMinnville, three students, most recent onset Sept. 18;

- Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School in Yamhill, one student, most recent onset Sept. 18;

- Dayton Grade School, one staff member or volunteer, most recent onset Sept. 17;

- Memorial School Elementary, one staff member or volunteer, most recent onset Sept. 17;

- Sue Buel Elementary School in McMinnville, four students, most recent onset Sept. 16;

- Amity Elementary School, one student, most recent onset Sept. 14;

Willamette Valley Medical Center released a statement on Wednesday that “Certain patients may also qualify for casirivimab and imdevimab after exposure to a COVID-19 patient based on their risk profile.” It noted that the drugs were developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. See related story.

Booster shots for some people have been approved for one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in use in the United States: Pfizer Cominirty.

OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks, said in a press conference this week that those eligible for booster shots are “Oregonians who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and who are ages 65 and older and those who live in a long-term care facility, as well as those 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions and persons in occupational or institutional settings that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission.”

Gov. Kate Brown noted that that includes healthcare workers, teachers, and grocery workers.

“Everyone who is eligible for a booster will get one,” Brown promised.

According to the OHA, booster shots are expected to be widely available through doctors offices, health clinics and pharmacies, and people should contact their medical providers for more information. It asks that people not go to hospitals for either booster shots or COVID-19 testing.

“For those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, like myself, I ask for your patience as we wait for further data and guidance from the federal government,” Brown said.

“For those who received the Pfizer vaccine but are not yet eligible for a booster, please know that you are still well protected from COVID-19. Boosters offer an extra layer of protection — and that is really important for individuals at higher risk of exposure or illness — but you are still fully vaccinated with the two doses.”

The OHA also addressed a question that has worried many women who are pregnant: Should they get vaccinated, or does the shot pose a risk to their unborn babies?

“If you are pregnant, have recently given birth or might become pregnant in the future, the CDC is urging you to get a COVID-19 vaccination to help prevent serious illness, death and adverse pregnancy outcomes. That was the word today in an urgent health advisory from the CDC,” the OHA announced this week.

It said, “The CDC advisory strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy, noting that the benefits of vaccination for both the pregnant person and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks. The advisory also calls on health departments and providers to educate pregnant people about the benefits and safety of recommended vaccinations.”

The OHA noted that COVID-19 poses a high risk to pregnant women.

“Pregnant people with COVID-19 have a two-fold risk of being admitted into intensive care; and a 70-percent increased risk of death. They are also at an increased risk of delivering their newborn prematurely, stillbirth, and of their child becoming infected with COVID-19, requiring admission into intensive care,” it said.

The OHA said that “According to the CDC, only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccination rates vary markedly by race and ethnicity. Vaccination is highest among Asian people who are pregnant (45.7 percent), but lower among Latina/o/x pregnant people (25 percent), and lowest among Black pregnant people (15.6 percent).”