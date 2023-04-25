Commissioners raise anti-trans sentiments

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jean
It's like they're members of the "Puppy Stomping Party"...and not our county commissioners...and yet they still get elected by just 27% of us. How bad does it have to get before anyone bothers to fill out a ballot?
Redmond
In the meantime, the county is an absolute dumpster fire.
Erin C.
Keep in mind Commissioner Berschauer has a personal Facebook page, as well as one for her private political consulting firm Leona Consulting which she could have used to threaten as many trans people as her heart desires. She consciously chose to leverage her taxpayer funded county platform to threaten to shoot this person.
pudelmom
Commissioner Berschauer's words are absolutely repulsive and she had no business posting that on any official social media page. Her comments crossed the line of all common decency and that should alarm everyone. County Commissioners are not demi-gods who get to dictate what residents of the county can or cannot do, be or say. We need a complete reset of Commissioners in this county; the next election to replace them can't come soon enough.
BigfootLives
The 'journalist' hit pieces are getting pretty ridiculous. Is this the opinion column or the front page? We get it, you hate the commissioners, but if they are so terrible you should have no trouble tearing them a new one with who, what, where, when, and why. Nicole, leave your opinion on the cutting room floor. A few months back Jeb made the case for saving small town newspapers in one of his editorials. I cannot see a reason why. Apparently, a lot of other people cannot either.