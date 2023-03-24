Commissioners engineer takeover of Parks Board; two resign in protest

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Oregonian
They're shameless.
The irony here is the fact that the commissioners' recommendations to the park board are as unqualified to run parks as the commissioners are to run a county.
Jean
if you leave your mail in ballot on the kitchen counter and never fill it out....this is what we get.
MBert70
More crap from Lindsey & Mary. Vote them OUT!!!
Shrt22y
Scre another one for our common sense county commissioners
Joel R
Oh the drama of it all!
madmacs
What does "Monetizing" the parks look like? Sounds like either charging fees to use stuff we already paid for or having a fire sale to some of our commissioner's cronies. Our County Commission is a clown car.
Sunrise
Every time we think it can't get any worse, they pull out another example of just how off the rails this group can go. Another example of nepotism(Berschauer's husband and George's daughter), quid pro quo(top campaign contributor), and corruption (ignoring recommendations from the people that are qualified to make recommendations for the Park's board). Worse, on the same day we get a recap of the expensive lawsuits that are dogging the county. Every single person in that white house needs to be gone - all of them. Time for people who actually govern, administrators who actually administrate, and people who will stand up for honest and productive government. So much time, money, and lost opportunity wasted! It's in the millions!
Bizzyditchaz
This is some incredible hubris. Like I told a friend recently about applying for positions on county boards, they will laugh as they toss applicants in the trash and appoint whom they already had in mind for the positions.
Our BOC is a joke and an embarrassment to our community.
Jean
charging a fee for the parks? Really? What's next? Renaming the parks after confederate traitors? or famous white supremacists?
YamCoCan
Sunrise is RIGHT ON. Nepotism, cronyism, corruption... They ignore policy and law, creating new policies to meet their narrow preferences rather than the livability of the county. They bully challengers and intimidate staff to ensure things keep going their way. Yamhill county needs to draw a line!
Mac Runner
They espouse ideals of "small government" - more like small-minded government. This is what happens when people don't pay attention to politics and actually vote in local elections. They are corrupt and shameless.
Culbert
There are two significant errors and one misunderstanding that need to be corrected in this article. Thus, I have written a detailed reply to the editor and hope it gets published. I also understand that a related article is being prepared for the Tuesday edition.
Jim Culbert, Chair
Yamhill County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
YamCoCan
Culbert, could you elaborate here?
Loretta
Even the title is slanted! Have you never heard of neutrality? You influence the reader to a negative space just by the title. How about something like “changes in parks board”? And furthermore the whole article spins that direction till you wade through it to get to facts. I have to say though, when it comes to our commissioners, facts don’t seem to matter to some of you. You don’t seem to bother to look at the issues or their points of view, but instead no matter what they say you automatically disagree. That used to be called “throwing the baby out with the bath water”.