Commissioners complain administrator failed to produce l

Comments
yamhillbilly2
Thank you Mary for once again showing you enjoy spreading false facts about your savings of taxpayer money. Maybe instead of thowing out fodder for your cons
yamhillbilly2
Your constituents, instead of the truth. You really are a big bag of foul air!
atlas
Do Huffer and Berschauer never talk to each other outside of Board Meetings? She's the Board Chair. He's supposedly the County Administrator knocking down a huge paycheck to administrate. In a month he never had the opportunity to meet with her and ask her what she needed to continue the discussion? Maybe now he knows what it feels like to be publicly and falsely accused of things.
atlas
IMO, Huffer and Berschauer are grossly unqualified to be in the positions they're in. End result, the citizens are left with the huge bill for sub-par services.