Comments
Otis
SMH....sad emoji. Pissed emoji.
macgirl
This should surprise no one. Sad day when County Commissioners believe their views and opinions should be the only ones that matters. This effectively makes it harder for everyone to get the health information they are seeking on a public health page. Vaccines have helped us eradicate so many diseases. This isn’t just about Covid. This is about two people trying to control and push their agenda on everyone!
Dan
The headline & first sentence of the article are misleading.
Essentially, lies by omission.
Commissioners ban vaccine promotion on social media
"Yamhill County Commissioners passed a new vaccine policy on Thursday banning Public Health from saying in social media posts that vaccines are effective or recommended."
Here is the new policy, right out of the horse's mouth:
B.O. 24-56 - Consideration of a policy stating Yamhill County HHS/ Public Health vaccine and pharmaceutical product social media and internet messaging will not contain attempts to influence people for or against a particular product or intervention emphasizing individual choice and informed consent. [Motion passed 2:1].
Therefore, YC HHS / Public Health shall:
(i) Neither attempt to influence for nor against any particular product.
(ii) Neither attempt to influence for nor against any particular
intervention.
True, vaccines would not be promoted.
But neither would vaccines be influenced against.
And the scope of the new policy includes all products & interventions.
Not just vaccines.
I think the N-R can do better.
The appearance is that the article was written with a political agenda.
With the issue at hand taking a back seat.
There is good information later in the article.
But the first impression is that it was written by a shameless hack.
And first impressions are hard to overcome.
tagup
Voters should sit up and take notice when government leaders, that lack education or expertise in the field of health, issue gag orders to trained professionals. This is an example of the ignorance and ego of our county commissioners.
Next stop, ivermectin & bleach.
YamCoCan
-Redirected ARPA dollars to fund their own list of orgs annd projects instead of the list created by thoughtful process and committee.
-Exempted themselves from anti-bullying policies.
-Ended contract with effective economic development firm in favor of being a single person (without funding programming).
-Populated county committees with inexperienced cronies rather than experienced, relevant leaders.
-Insisted they should attend/disrupt staff meetings to micromanage trained professionals.
-Threatened to defund nonprofit providing sheltering and food while refusing to take up county work on homelessness.
-Banned public health officials from providing medically accepted public health advice.
This is not what Yamhill County needs. t’s AT LEAST ineffective, even if you don’t believe it’s corrupt.
DundeeMom
Disgusting and dangerous. These commissioners really don't care how many people die, how many lawsuits they embroil the county in, or how much of our tax money they waste as long as they're pimping their personal agendas. Politicians at the absolute worst!!!