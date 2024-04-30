Commission forum on May 2 in Newberg

District attorney candidate Kate Lynch and Sheriff Sam Elliott, both of whom are running uncontested, will also each make a brief presentation about the issues they will be facing and their plans for their upcoming terms in office. (Brad Berry, the current DA, opted not to run for re-election.) The event will also be live streamed at vimeo.com/event/3218651, and a video recording link will be available after the forum as well.

Hoover Building is adjacent to the main campus entrance, off Meridian Street.

The event is being hosted by the George Fox Civility Project in partnership with the Newberg City Club and the Newberg/Dundee United As Neighbors groups. This is the organizations’ third candidate forum in the past two years.

For details contact Civility Project Director Ron Mock at civility@georgefox.edu.