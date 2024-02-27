By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Board balks at second deputy admin post

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

YamCoCan

So they haven’t reviewed their chief executive in 5 years? He’s the one employee they’re supposed to evaluate and provide direction. But they have plenty of time to evaluate public health, don’t they? And YCAP, Yamhill county cities, the state… but not their one direct report. Great management, BOC.

tagup

You know what happens in the private sector when managers don’t provide timely evaluations?.. they get fired!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable