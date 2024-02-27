Board balks at second deputy admin post

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
YamCoCan
So they haven’t reviewed their chief executive in 5 years? He’s the one employee they’re supposed to evaluate and provide direction. But they have plenty of time to evaluate public health, don’t they? And YCAP, Yamhill county cities, the state… but not their one direct report. Great management, BOC.
tagup
You know what happens in the private sector when managers don’t provide timely evaluations?.. they get fired!