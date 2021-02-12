Berschauer conduct is indefensible

We were not surprised to see the Yamhelas Westsider Trail rejected on a 2-1 vote by the county commissioners Thursday. After all, Mary Starrett and Lindsay Berschauer both ran campaigns pledging uncompromising trail opposition and accepting significant campaign contributions from opponents.

However, we were shocked to witnessed Berschauer, a newly installed novice, launch a series of vicious attacks on veteran county staffers during Thursday’s three-hour debate.

Her behavior was uncalled for. If she can’t conduct herself in a professional manner, she should turn her seat over to someone who can.

We also fault Starrett, in her position as chair, for making no effort to curb the torrent of abuse

The county’s three commissioners are charged with setting policy, its legal, planning and administrative staff with faithfully executing that policy. Since the trail proposal first came before the board in 2012, it had enjoyed either unanimous or majority board support until Thursday. So county officials were merely doing their jobs in advancing the project.

What’s more, anyone with either public or private sector management experience should know you do not publicly berate employees for their performance. Going through the chain of command, you channel concerns down through the ranks in private, one-on-one meetings.

Only the county administrator and legal counsel report directly to the board. Not even they answer directly to Berschauer, whose first few weeks of service hardly give her grounds for fair evaluation in any event.

Castigating and criticizing in public represents an abuse of power and violation of trust. In this case, we also find her accusations of malfeasance, misrepresentation and “borderline fraudulent” circumvention wholly without merit. This kind of flamboyant bluff and bluster has no place in public service entrusted by the citizenry.

We aren’t the only ones reacting strongly either. Online posters expressed horror, dismay, shock and disgust. They found her behavior rude, angry, loud, unprofessional, outrageous, patronizing, slanderous and appalling. They branded her a bully who should be ashamed of herself.

One poster reminded us county officials are “real people with careers dedicated to the work that they do,” and they thus deserve better.

Indeed. We all deserve better.

Here’s hoping this marks an isolated incident, never to be repeated.