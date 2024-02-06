Berschauer calls on YCAP to reinstate Starrett and issue apology

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
Starrett had no place inviting the public to a closed meeting. Outsiders dropping in like this and dropping in facilities and where youth gather are not appropriate. Let them do their work without bureaucrats breathing down their necks. Put it back in your pants, alphas!
tagup
This has the appearance of a set-up.
Create a pissing match between the YCAP board & county commission, then the Commission will use the conflict to reallocate county funds to allies in Newberg.