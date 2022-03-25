Berschauer avoids recall

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don
Yamhill County, Oregon; May 19, 2020 Primary Election; 5/19/2020:
https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/sites/default/files/election-results/may2020/cumulative.pdf
Yamhill County Commissioner, Position 2 - Nonpartisan - 4 Year Term - Vote for One
Election Results:
Ballots: 32,808
Registered Voters: 70,943
Percent: 46.25%
Lindsay Berschauer: Votes:16,070: Percent of votes: 52.25%
Why do you report that: "Berschauer was elected in 2020, with a voter turnout of 62%"
Please explain or print a correction in the nex paper.
Also it appears that the ..."mailers were sent out shortly before the election, attacking the character of her primary opponent,..." had nothing to do with her win.
Joel R
Curiously missing from this article is anything positive about Ms Bershauer. Sounds like it could have been written by her opponents.
I miss the good old days when the NR reporting was more objective and even handed.