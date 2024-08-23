Be a voter in November; better yet, be a candidate

Yamhill County’s Nov. 5 general election ballot will feature voting for America’s next president and congressional representative from District 6; for attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer; for position 2 on the county board of commissioners; for state senator from District 12; and generally for state representative from either District 23 or 24. It will also feature voting on three legislative referrals and two statewide citizen initiatives, perhaps with a local measure or two as well.

With all the up-ballot glitter, it’s easy to overlook the less glamorous down-ballot races where we will be electing seven mayors and 28 city councilors.

But in many cases, whom we elect at the municipal level will make the more enduring impact on our lives. And without exception, we have greater ability to actually influence the outcome at that level.

The field is already set for the federal, state and county races. It is also set for the local races if you make your home in Dayton or Dundee.

But if you claim residency in Amity, Carlton, Lafayette, McMinnville, Sheridan or Willamina, there’s still time for you to seek votes instead of being content simply to cast one. And with one caveat, we would encourage you to give it a go.

That caveat?

Make sure you have something substantial to offer in the way of qualifications, credentials and experience. If not, offer your services on a budget committee, planning commission or other civic body and set your sights on the balloting coming up two years hence.

Direct prior experience with the entity you aim to serve in an elected capacity is not essential, of course. There are substitutes.

However, they need to have some real relevance and substance to them. We look for a record of knowledge, achievement, service, interest and accomplishment in public policy and service, as do voters, in our experience.

Sadly, mayor and councilor vacancies often draw just one candidate, if even that. Sometimes they have to be filled via write-in votes or post-election appointment, and we think that does us all a grave disservice.

In McMinnville, the promise of a vigorous mayoral contest emerged early on. But two of the councilors holding seats up for election this year didn’t formally bow out until the late going, and head-to-head competition is only shaping up in one of them at this writing.

We see little point in perennial candidates filing for office without following through with even the semblance of a serious campaign.

However, we applaud candidates with qualifications and interest stepping up to give voters a real choice. That’s a hallmark of our democratic system.

We encourage all residents of our home county to study the candidates and issues appearing on their Nov. 5 ballots, come to informed decisions and exercise their precious franchise to vote. We encourage those with the gumption to consider going a step further and filing for local office themselves while there’s still time.