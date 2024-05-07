Ballots arriving this week

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and if mailed, must be postmarked by that date to be counted, should they arrive up to a week late.

The county also has ballot drop boxes in every city in the county. A list of locations is available at yamhillcounty.gov/407/Ballot-Drop-Box-Sites.

Most are located at city hall, but the Amity box is located in the library parking lot on Trade Street, and the Carlton box is in the parking lot of the American Legion Hall on Main Street. Both McMinnville and Newberg have multiple drop box locations. Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, every day.

Ballots are postage-paid and information contained gives specific instructions for marking ballots and signing the cover envelopes to ensure timely validation.

Registered voters who have not received their ballots by Tuesday may call the Clerk’s office at 503-434-7518 or email clerk@yamhillcounty.gov.