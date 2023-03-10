Appeals court rules county seized house illegally

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Roger
"Oregon earns a C for its civil forfeiture laws.
It does not require conviction of the owner, only of “a person.” Once the conviction provision is satisfied, personal property must be linked to the crime by preponderance of the evidence; real property by clear and convincing evidence."
https://ij.org/report/policing-for-profit-3/?state=OR
Don't carry any cash on you that you don't mind losing. Airport security can confiscate cash with no charges or convictions.