Adams, Hughes lead locals at Jim Barks Grizzly Open

McMinnville’s Jim Barks Grizzly Open track meet might better named the Jim Barks PR Grizzly Open track meet. Ninety percent of the more than 400 athletes from 13 different high schools competing in the event last Thursday at the McMinnville facility set either personal or season bests in their respective events.

From a Yamhill County perspective, several field events stand out, not the least of which is women’s shot put. McMinnville senior Madison Adams won the event with a toss of 29’7.

Right behind Adams was junior teammate Mikalyn Freeman personal record throw of 26’6.5 for second place.

But more from the greater Yamhill County area made their marks at the spring event. Amity’s Hailee Stewart finished in fourth place with a throw of 26’6. Willamina’s Brooklyn Bailey finished fifth, half an inch behind Stewart. Teammate Eliza West finished in sixth place at 25’11. Grizzly Janelle Phelps finished in eighth with a 25’4.5 throw. Willamina’s Zoe Sickles finished 10th with her throw of 25’0.

In the women’s javelin, local athletes were also at their best. Willamina’s Hallee Hughes threw the spear 132’9 for the win and a school record. Amity’s Sara Grove was second at 95’0. McMinnville’s threesome of Andrea Shirley, Grace Buczynski, and Phelps finished in fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively, with distances of 90’6, 84’5, and 77’2.

In the women’s discus, Hughes was second with a 123’5 effort. McMinnville’s Buczynski took third with a throw of 91’2. Hailee Stewart of Amity was fourth at 90’4. A pair of Grizzlies, Emma van Wijck and Mikalyn Freeman followed at fifth and ninth, respectively and throws of 83’1 and 72’1.

On the men’s side of the ledger, Kyle Rice of Amity placed third in the discus with a toss of 120’7. McMinnville’s Jacob Preston was sixth and Rylee Charter seventh with throws of 103’7 and 103’0, respectively. Cody Scott of Willamina was ninth and Bo McLaughlin 10th.

Kiyan Vrell of Amity earned a fourth in the javelin on his throw of 132’2. Mitchell Manson of McMinnville was fifth at 131’3, while Michael Nolen of Willamina took sixth and Brodin Tuning of Yamhill-Carlton was seventh.

In the shot put, Amity’s Kyle Rice was fourth with a 37’9 toss and Reagan Clark, also of Amity, was ninth with a 35’4.5 throw.