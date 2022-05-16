Local athletes show off talent at district track meet

Amity’s girls and boys teams plus Y-C’s boys squad were the top finishers in the final scores. The Warrior girls placed third with 190.5 points and the Tigers tied Amity and also claimed third with 164 points.

The host Cavaliers took home the girls title with 280 points, while Santiam Christian prevailed in the boys standings with 400 points.

For the girls, Willamina earned sixth with 118.5 points, Dayton was seventh with 82 and Y-C eighth with 68. On the boys side, Dayton registered 80 points to place seventh and Willamina followed in eighth with 42 points.

Individual placers are as follows –

Y-C’s Kaden Stehr and Elizabeth Hetzler swept the boys and girls 800m races, finishing in two minutes, 8.37 seconds and two minutes, 29.75 seconds, respectively. Both Tigers recorded personal records (PR) in the event.

Amity’s German exchange student, Lilly Achterling won the girls 100m hurdles in 17.23 seconds. Fellow Warrior Olivia Farrior, the defending state champion in the 300m hurdles, placed first in the event at districts with a time of 49.49 (season record).

Hallee Hughes, a Willamina junior, conquered the girls throwing events. She won the shot put with a two-foot improvement of her personal best, notching a mark of 36 feet, eight inches. Hughes also placed first in the javelin (132’7”) and discus (131’9”).

Amity’s Haley Vanderzanden finished runner-up to Hughes in all three girls throwing events, recording efforts of 34’8”, 101’ and 110’9”, respectively.

The Warrior boys went one-two-three in the shot put, with Kyle Rice (43’2”), Wyett Yocum (43’) and Reagan Clark (39’) all recording PRs.

Amity’s Casey Fast recorded a clearance at 5’2” to win the girls high jump.

Y-C’s Dylan Corrigan nabbed back-to-back wins in the long and triple jumps, finishing with marks of 20’5” (PR) and 40’7.5”.