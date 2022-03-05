By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 5, 2022 Tweet

3A Basketball Championships Day Three: Dayton boys place fifth, Amity girls finish sixth

COOS BAY - Both the Dayton boys and Amity girls fell short in their respective 3A state championship placing games this afternoon at Marshfield High School. The Pirates concluded their trip to Coos Bay with fifth place in the boys' bracket after falling to Westside Christian in the third/fifth place contest. Amity finished sixth on the girls' side, losing 41-16 to Santiam Christian.

Dayton found itself with several opportunities to take the lead or tie during the final minute of its matchup against the Eagles. The Pirates had three possessions with under 20 seconds left, but twice they turned it over and Tyler Spink's go-ahead three-point attempt was blocked.

Spink led the Pirates with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Lucas Ashley contributed 10 points and four boards, while Trae Wall add nine points and six rebounds.

In the girls' fourth/sixth place contest, the Warriors played without leading scorer Ellie McMullen. The junior point guard suffered a knee strain during Friday's consolation semifinal and didn't compete against Santiam Christian today.

Without McMullen's three-point shooting, the Warriors struggled to score against the Eagles. Amity made only four out of 45 field goal attempts, and hit a trio of three-pointers on 31 tries.

Kylie Kendall paced the Warriors with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.