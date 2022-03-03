By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 3, 2022 Tweet

3A Basketball Championships Day One: Dayton boys survive Vale, 55-50; Amity girls fall to Sutherlin

COOS BAY - The two local 3A basketball teams encountered different results during today's quarterfinals of the OSAA State Championships in Coos Bay. Dayton's third-ranked boys squad overcame number-six Vale, 55-50, to advance to the state semifinals. The Amity girls, who are seeded sixth, fell to number-three Sutherlin, 64-31, and was relegated to the consolation bracket.

The Pirates outscored the Vikings in every quarter except the third, when Vale cut Dayton's lead to three points. However, the experienced Pirate team played confidently in the final period to nab the five-point win.

Senior guard Tyler Spink led the Pirates with a game-high 20 points on 7-13 shooting. He also collected three rebounds and two assists. Junior forward Trae Wall was the only other Pirates to score in double-figures with 10 points.

Dayton shot 51-percent from the field and hit 10-15 from the free throw line.

Up next for the Pirates? A 1:45 p.m. semifinal matchup Friday at Marshfield High School against the winner of tonight's De La Salle North Catholic/Oregon Episcopal contest.

The Warrior girls started strong against Sutherlin, grabbing early leads of 7-2 and 16-11. Junior guard Ellie McMullen was especially lethal in the initial two periods, scoring 11 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs slowly erased Amity's momentum late in the second quarter and led 29-23 at the break.

Sutherlin continued its dominant stretch into the third quarter, using a 21-0 run to seize control of the quarterfinal. McMullen ended the run with a lay-up with 4:53 left in the period, but the Bulldog lead had already swelled to 42-25.

Amity lost the third quarter, 26-4, effectively killing their chance to pull off the upset.

The Warriors plays at 10:45 a.m. tomorrow at North Bend High School; their opponent is the loser of the Brookings-Harbor/Nyssa matchup.