'Year to Save the Earth' concert set for Saturday

“The Year to Save the Earth” – A Multimedia Experience” by Jim Scott happens at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the First Baptist Church McMinnville, 125 S.E. Cowls St.

“Mixing powerful songs and beautiful projected images, the concert takes viewers from celebration to grieving, protest, learning and positive vision for the planet,” according to a press release from co-sponsors Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of McMinnville, and First Baptist Church. “Facing the urgency of the environmental crisis, the songs challenge us to feel, to learn and to act.”

Scott said, “We hope ‘The Year to Save the Earth’ will provoke thought, further discussion and move participants to take the vision home with us.”

Formerly a member of the Paul Winter Consort, Scott has toured the world, recorded nine CDs of original music and published a growing line of choral works. One of the originators of the Unitarian Universalist Church “Green Sanctuary” program, Scott also compiled the Earth and Spirit Songbook, an anthology of 110 songs of Earth by many contemporary composers.

Entry to Friday’s concert is on the First Street side of the building. Requested donation is $20.